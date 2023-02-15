How To Train Your Dragon Is Getting The Live-Action Treatment

The "How to Train Your Dragon" movies are some of the more noteworthy additions to animation in recent memory. The first film, which was released all the way back in 2010, received unanimous acclaim from both fans and critics, and the following two films pretty much followed suit. They were mainly praised for their beautiful animation and smart, often emotionally resonant writing. The movies were also massive financial successes, with the franchise as a whole grossing well over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

The story itself centered around Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his Viking family village, who are all dragon hunters. However, Hiccup ends up befriending the dragon Toothless and changing the way his village looks at the supposed dragon threat. This story continues across the three films, with Hiccup and his friends discovering more and more about the origins of dragons while battling against foes who have nefarious plans for the dragons. But while the third film seemed to wrap up the story of Hiccup, it doesn't appear that Hollywood is done with the property quite yet. Much like a lot of Disney animated films in recent memory, however, it seems that Universal is giving "How to Train Your Dragon" the live-action treatment.