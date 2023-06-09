Why The Time Bandit Disappeared From Deadliest Catch

The F/V Time Bandit is probably the most iconic of all the crab-fishing vessels featured on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch." Owned and operated by the Hillstrand brothers, Johnathan and Andy, and puckishly adorned with the Jolly Roger on its prow, the ship has been a staple since the second season. But viewers have surely noticed the absence of the Time Bandit in some of the more recent seasons, particularly Seasons 14, 15, and 16.

Reports from TMZ in 2019 that the Time Bandit was up for auction likely gave fans the impression that the ship's absence was all but permanent. A listing on Dock Street Brokers had listed it with an asking price of $2.8 million. This came just a few years after a large explosion in the ship's engine, necessitating repairs that forced it to sit out Season 15 of "Deadliest Catch." Between these two pieces of news, doubts must have flourished that the Time Bandit's days on the show were a thing of the past.

However, Seasons 17, 18, and 19 of the show have seen the Time Bandit back in action, with at least one Hillstrand — namely Johnathan — manning the ship each time. What's more, the Dock Street Brokers' online listing for the boat has been down for some time. While we aren't entirely sure what became of the decision to sell, it looks like the Time Bandit is still in the hands of the Hillstrands and is very much a part of "Deadliest Catch."