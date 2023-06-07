The Underrated Jamie Foxx Action Thriller Heating Up On Netflix

Just three years after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "Ray," Jamie Foxx would bring his considerable talents to the 2007 action thriller "The Kingdom," playing the lead role of Special Agent Ronald Fleury. Taking inspiration from several real-life terrorist incidents like the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing and the 2004 Khobar massacre, "The Kingdom" centers around a team of United States Special Agents who are sent to investigate the bombing of an American oil facility in Saudi Arabia.

Helmed by Foxx, this exciting war film is rounded out by a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, and Tim McGraw, and features some spectacular action sequences, like when the Special Agents quickly battle their way through the neighborhood of Al-Suwaidi. In spite of the film's star power and explosive action, "The Kingdom" was a mild box office flop, grossing just $87 million on an estimated budget of $70-72.5 million.

Despite the decidedly lukewarm reception the film received upon release, "The Kingdom" has actually enjoyed a remarkable rise in popularity since it arrived on Netflix on June 1, 2023, recently entering Netflix's list of "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today." Currently, "The Kingdom" sits at number 10 on this list, right behind the Kevin James-led "Zookeeper." Though it has yet to enter Netflix's Global Top 10, the film's arrival on this list indicates that "The Kingdom" is extremely popular among American subscribers, and that it has the potential to climb even higher in the rankings during the coming weeks.