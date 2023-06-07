The Kevin James Comedy Flop Defying Odds And Killing It On Netflix
The same year that "We Bought a Zoo" surprised everyone by earning $120 million worldwide with a Tomatometer score of 64%, another zoo-themed film did not succeed in wowing critics and audiences. "Zookeeper," starring Kevin James, is a quirky film about a zookeeper whose animals begin talking to him and giving him advice on how to win back his old girlfriend, Stephanie (Leslie Bibb). While the talking animals featured a cast of Nick Nolte, Cher, Sylvester Stallone, and more big names, not even they could improve the audience score of 41% on Rotten Tomatoes.
While some critics chalked the film up as another Kevin James flop, time seems to have made a difference in the film's reception, or perhaps talking animals are making a comeback. Either way, 12 years later, "Zookeeper" is defying the odds and killing it on Netflix. Landing on the streamer's list of top 10 movies in the U.S. today, something about "Zookeeper" is encouraging viewers to give the film a second look.
Zookeeper sports a star-studded cast
The film begins with Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) on a romantic beachside horseback ride with his girlfriend, Stephanie (Leslie Bibb). As they see a washed-up bottle on the shore, Stephanie pulls out the paper inside to see what the message is, and it turns out the bottle and ride are all a part of Griffin's marriage proposal to Stephanie. While it should be a happy occasion, Stephanie turns him down, and then angrily tells him that he's "forcing her hand" as she breaks up with him.
Years go by and Griffin realizes he's not over her after hosting a wedding party for his brother at the zoo, which Stephanie attends. After the party wraps up, the animals call a meeting and vote to help Griffin get Stephanie back. While Joe the Lion (Sylvester Stallone) is the one who insists they can't let him know they talk, he's the first to break the promise when he berates Griffin for missing a staged opportunity to present himself as a hero.
There are definitely highlights of "Zookeeper" in the form of the supporting cast, including Rosario Dawson as Kate, a zoo veterinarian that Griffin initially uses to make Stephanie jealous. A side story with Bernie the Gorilla (Nick Nolte) also tugs at the heartstrings after we learn he was abused by Shane, a zookeeper played by "Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg. "Zookeeper" may not win over everyone, but it has definitely won over Netflix viewers.