The Kevin James Comedy Flop Defying Odds And Killing It On Netflix

The film begins with Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) on a romantic beachside horseback ride with his girlfriend, Stephanie (Leslie Bibb). As they see a washed-up bottle on the shore, Stephanie pulls out the paper inside to see what the message is, and it turns out the bottle and ride are all a part of Griffin's marriage proposal to Stephanie. While it should be a happy occasion, Stephanie turns him down, and then angrily tells him that he's "forcing her hand" as she breaks up with him.

Years go by and Griffin realizes he's not over her after hosting a wedding party for his brother at the zoo, which Stephanie attends. After the party wraps up, the animals call a meeting and vote to help Griffin get Stephanie back. While Joe the Lion (Sylvester Stallone) is the one who insists they can't let him know they talk, he's the first to break the promise when he berates Griffin for missing a staged opportunity to present himself as a hero.

There are definitely highlights of "Zookeeper" in the form of the supporting cast, including Rosario Dawson as Kate, a zoo veterinarian that Griffin initially uses to make Stephanie jealous. A side story with Bernie the Gorilla (Nick Nolte) also tugs at the heartstrings after we learn he was abused by Shane, a zookeeper played by "Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg. "Zookeeper" may not win over everyone, but it has definitely won over Netflix viewers.