The Flash: How Gal Gadot Inspired Sasha Calle, DCU's First Latina Supergirl
When Sasha Calle takes flight as Supergirl in "The Flash," she'll be breaking new ground upon liftoff as the first Latina to play the iconic DC Comics role.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Calle cited the important issue of representation in Hollywood, and how the role as Supergirl will ultimately inspire her fellow Latina actors to scale new heights. "People are like ... Latinas aren't on the big screen as superheroes, so why would you do that?' It's that idea of why representation matters."
Calle said her excitement over becoming the first Latina Supergirl in the DCU was further powered by Gal Gadot, who became the first actor to embody Wonder Woman in a live-action feature film in 2017. "When I saw Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, I was like, 'She's a woman. She's on the big screen. She's a tough, beautiful superhero. I can do that as well.' She gave me that," Calle told EW. "I think just being here and existing, it's an honor and a joy."
As such, Calle said she is hoping that audiences can relate to and see themselves in her while playing Supergirl and say, "Yeah, we belong there as well. Those dreams are definitely achievable."
Calle is thrilled to be living out her 'massive dreams'
Sasha Calle is no stranger to acting, having starred as Lola Rosales in the longtime CBS daytime drama "The Young and the Restless" from 2018 to 2021. Now, Calle appears flabbergasted that she's leaped from series to "The Flash" in, well, a single bound: "It's just so crazy to go from that to a moment where somebody's like, 'Hey, here's your dream job.'"
The moment Calle learned she would be Supergirl in the new "Flash" movie is one that she'll never forget. Director Andy Muschietti placed a video call to Calle asking her, "Do you want to fly?" and then lifted a Supergirl costume up in front of the camera to tell the actor she won the role.
"You have these massive dreams when you're a little kid or when you're growing up, and the world can tell you no, but I've always had this thing in my chest," Calle told EW, reminiscing about the video call from Muschietti. "It's like a light or beam that has directed me one way, no matter what anybody is saying. That moment was that for me."
Calle's momentous flight path as Supergirl in "The Flash" will be complete when the film opens in theaters June 16. Ezra Miller stars in the title role in "The Flash," while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck play their respective versions of Batman and Michael Shannon reprises his "Man of Steel" role as General Zod. As for other major appearances in "The Flash," the director has already spoiled the movie's biggest cameo, and it's a doozy.