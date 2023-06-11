The Flash: How Gal Gadot Inspired Sasha Calle, DCU's First Latina Supergirl

When Sasha Calle takes flight as Supergirl in "The Flash," she'll be breaking new ground upon liftoff as the first Latina to play the iconic DC Comics role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Calle cited the important issue of representation in Hollywood, and how the role as Supergirl will ultimately inspire her fellow Latina actors to scale new heights. "People are like ... Latinas aren't on the big screen as superheroes, so why would you do that?' It's that idea of why representation matters."

Calle said her excitement over becoming the first Latina Supergirl in the DCU was further powered by Gal Gadot, who became the first actor to embody Wonder Woman in a live-action feature film in 2017. "When I saw Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, I was like, 'She's a woman. She's on the big screen. She's a tough, beautiful superhero. I can do that as well.' She gave me that," Calle told EW. "I think just being here and existing, it's an honor and a joy."

As such, Calle said she is hoping that audiences can relate to and see themselves in her while playing Supergirl and say, "Yeah, we belong there as well. Those dreams are definitely achievable."