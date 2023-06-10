How Reacher Let Alan Ritchson Turn A Real-Life Stereotype Into A Secret Weapon

Without question, one of the biggest differences between Tom Cruise's and Alan Ritchson's respective turns as Jack Reacher was how each of the actors literally measured up to author Lee Child's 6-foot-5-inch literary creation. Cruise, who is 5 feet 7 inches, played Reacher in two feature films in 2012 and 2016, while the 6-foot-3-inch Ritchson assumed the role for the "Reacher" series in 2022 with a second season on the way.

And while it seems like Ritchson has the big advantage of height to bring to his portrayal of Reacher, he admitted in an interview with Collider that sometimes his massive frame is a detriment in the way the world views him offscreen. So while Ritchson relates to his character in a very personal way given that he was raised in a military family in real life and his character is a veteran, he's also glad that the script has clever ways of reflecting his — and Reacher's — obvious height.

"There's an awareness that he has, that the world perceives large people in a certain way. A lot of that he uses to his advantage," Ritchson told Collider. "I experience, in my own life, being not small. People assume that I'm either an a**hole or brutishly dumb, and I would like to think that I'm not either. I think Reacher uses that to his advantage. But yes, there's an awareness in being able to talk about what the world is like for large people, and a lot of people don't deal with those kinds of challenges or difficulties or stereotypes. That was fun."