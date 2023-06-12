The Blacklist: How Many Episodes Are In Season 10?
For the better part of the past decade, "The Blacklist" has ranked amongst the most consistently thrilling offerings on the airwaves. It's been one of the twistier affairs in the primetime landscape, too, with Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) and his various crews of FBI allies and nefarious criminals getting into wild new adventures each and every week.
Over the show's first eight seasons, those adventures directly involved or revolved around FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), whose shocking Season 8 death left many wondering if "The Blacklist" would, or should, carry on in her absence. It did, returning for a ninth season that delivered the goods in terms of action, drama, and head-spinning narrative twists despite being a little uneven.
The rocky ninth season was donned with a revelation resolving the Keen killing that could easily have wrapped the series. And it's safe to say that even the biggest fans of "The Blacklist" were surprised when NBC announced the show would return for a 10th season. That season began its run in February of 2023. It's slated to end later this summer. And when it does, it will have logged 22 pulse-pounding episodes.
The 10th season of The Blacklist will be its last
That episode count is actually pretty normal by network television standards. But the number was likely a little bit of a letdown for super fans of "The Blacklist" who'd hoped against hope that the series would send Raymond "Red" Reddington and company out to pasture with a super-sized final season. And yes, in case you hadn't heard, the 22 episodes in the current season of "The Blacklist" will officially bring Red's saga to a close, something James Spader is in favor of.
Of course, a case could be made that "The Blacklist" has been living on borrowed time since the demise of Elizabeth Keen. But series creatives have done a better job than anyone might've anticipated at keeping things lively enough on the narrative front over the ensuing two seasons. The current run proves there's still plenty of narrative fodder to mine when it comes to the task force crew as new friends, foes, and frenemies continue to populate Red's ever-perilous orbit.
If you've yet to catch up to the final season of "The Blacklist," you've still got time to dig in before the series finale airs, with that two-part epic slated to hit NBC on July 13, 2023. As it is, certain episodes are now available to stream on Peacock. But if you want to start at the beginning of Season 10, you'll likely need to buy episodes piecemeal from iTunes or other VOD platforms. And you can do just that for about $1.99 per episode.