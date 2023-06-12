The Blacklist: How Many Episodes Are In Season 10?

For the better part of the past decade, "The Blacklist" has ranked amongst the most consistently thrilling offerings on the airwaves. It's been one of the twistier affairs in the primetime landscape, too, with Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) and his various crews of FBI allies and nefarious criminals getting into wild new adventures each and every week.

Over the show's first eight seasons, those adventures directly involved or revolved around FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), whose shocking Season 8 death left many wondering if "The Blacklist" would, or should, carry on in her absence. It did, returning for a ninth season that delivered the goods in terms of action, drama, and head-spinning narrative twists despite being a little uneven.

The rocky ninth season was donned with a revelation resolving the Keen killing that could easily have wrapped the series. And it's safe to say that even the biggest fans of "The Blacklist" were surprised when NBC announced the show would return for a 10th season. That season began its run in February of 2023. It's slated to end later this summer. And when it does, it will have logged 22 pulse-pounding episodes.