What Could Megan Thee Stallion's Stranger Things Tease Mean?

In her recent Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion shared an image of herself holding up a "Stranger Things" note card, as well as another photo that shows her sitting in a Netflix chair. Together, the two images seem to suggest that Stallion recently collaborated with Netflix on a "Stranger Things"-related project. It is, however, unclear right now what that project might actually be.

Stallion, for her part, only captioned her Instagram post with a trio of heart, web, and spider emojis. The latter emojis, notably, seem to reference the spider designs that Stallion has on her nails in all of the post's photos. As fans will already be aware, spiders also play a major role in "Stranger Things" Season 4, so it's entirely possible that Stallion's nail designs were intentionally made as a nod to the Netflix series.

As of right now, though, it's impossible to know what the meaning is behind Stallion's recent Instagram post. On the one hand, the note cards that she's shown holding in one of the post's images do look like the kind that a moderator would hold at a Q&A or panel, so it's possible that Stallion might have been chosen by Netflix to host a "Stranger Things" event of some kind. On the other hand, Stallion did just recently make a cameo appearance as herself in Season 1 of Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," so it's also possible that she could similarly appear in "Stranger Things" Season 5.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait to find out exactly what it was that inspired Stallion's recent, "Stranger Things"-centric Instagram post.