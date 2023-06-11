Anthony Edwards Related To His Law & Order: True Crime Role In A Horrifying Way

The following article contains allegations and discussions of sexual abuse.

"Law & Order" has been a staple of the police procedural and legal drama subgenres since the early '90s. Over the last three decades, there have been many different iterations on top of the flagship series. One of those spin-offs took the show's ripped-from-the-headlines motif a step further with "Law & Order: True Crime."

Focusing on the infamous Menendez Brothers murders, "Law & Order: True Crime" explored the story that led to a mistrial from two separate juries before inevitably landing Lyle and Eric Menendez in prison for life without the possibility of parole. Though "E.R." star Anthony Edwards plays Judge Stanley Weisberg, the man who handed down the sentence, on the series, he told Couch Surfing that he can relate to the perpetrators as well.

The Menendez Brothers claimed that they had been abused and molested by their parents, particularly their father, and that this was ultimately what motivated the murders. Edwards explained that he saw this as a key aspect of what "Law & Order: True Crime" was reckoning with. "It dealt with molestation, which is something that hits close to me because I was molested when I was 12 years old," he said.