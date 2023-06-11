Anthony Edwards Related To His Law & Order: True Crime Role In A Horrifying Way
The following article contains allegations and discussions of sexual abuse.
"Law & Order" has been a staple of the police procedural and legal drama subgenres since the early '90s. Over the last three decades, there have been many different iterations on top of the flagship series. One of those spin-offs took the show's ripped-from-the-headlines motif a step further with "Law & Order: True Crime."
Focusing on the infamous Menendez Brothers murders, "Law & Order: True Crime" explored the story that led to a mistrial from two separate juries before inevitably landing Lyle and Eric Menendez in prison for life without the possibility of parole. Though "E.R." star Anthony Edwards plays Judge Stanley Weisberg, the man who handed down the sentence, on the series, he told Couch Surfing that he can relate to the perpetrators as well.
The Menendez Brothers claimed that they had been abused and molested by their parents, particularly their father, and that this was ultimately what motivated the murders. Edwards explained that he saw this as a key aspect of what "Law & Order: True Crime" was reckoning with. "It dealt with molestation, which is something that hits close to me because I was molested when I was 12 years old," he said.
Edwards felt that it was an important aspect of the story
In 2017, Anthony Edwards alleged that he had been molested by producer Gary Goddard. The actor claimed that Goddard had exploited his vulnerability and his need for connection in order to abuse him and other boys sexually. While a representative for Goddard denied these claims, Edwards remained steadfast in telling his version of events.
"This idea of people having had that kind of experience, and what psychologically it does to them is pretty heavy, and the Menendez really – they went into that," the actor explained. "I think that why we tell these stories is so we can all learn from them and grow and laugh...it's why we need TV and movies and theater."
Despite a solid reception from critics and viewers alike, "Law & Order: True Crime" did not return for a 2nd season. Still, it sounds like Edwards was able to find something cathartic and meaningful from his time on the NBC series.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.