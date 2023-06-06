Rebel Moon: New Images And Details Released For Zack Snyder's Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic
After a tumultuous time at DC, Zack Snyder finally has an entire studio rallying behind his vision with "Rebel Moon" set to drop on Netflix later this year. While information has been sparse, Snyder finally gave some details late last year, and a first look from Vanity Fair has done the rest.
Kora (Sofia Boutella) is a former agent within the oppressive regime called the Imperium, who's now a fugitive in hiding on the moon of Veldt when trouble comes knocking. The Imperium wants the resources the Veldt farmers have, and Kora convinces them to stand their ground against the empire instead. However, they're just farmers, so she'll need some help. Kora has a few months to assemble a team to protect Veldt before the Imperium returns to take everything. She enlists mercenary pilot Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) to help her find the deadliest warriors to fight against the Imperium.
Their assembled team includes General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), animal rider Tarak (Staz Nair), the sword-wielding Nemesis (Bae Doona), Bloodaxe siblings Darrian (Ray Fisher) and Devra (Cleopatra Coleman), fellow farmer Milius (E. Duffy), a spider-being (Jena Malone), and an ancient robot (Anthony Hopkins). It sounds wild but also perfectly Snyder-esque, meaning fans are likely in for a treat this December.
The Imperium seeks to crush resistance
While Zack Snyder has assembled a star-studded team to rise against the Imperium's grip on the galaxy, the ensemble will have their work cut out for them.
On the other side of this battle of good and evil is Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), a volatile and cruel enforcer for the Imperium, whose sociopathic tendencies outweigh any semblance of human nature. "With this character, I pointedly chose to leave humanity out of it completely," Skrein told Vanity Fair, saying he's always added bits of empathy into his previous villains, but "Rebel Moon" allowed him to go off the deep end.
Noble won't be facing the rebel team alone, as he has religious zealots called Scribes at his side. Snyder described these horrific masked figures as priests who write down information, using human beings to store memories, images, and history within the DNA of their subjects. Noble also reports to Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), who oversees this section of the universe.
Snyder has been working on the "Rebel Moon" story for over three decades. He understands his space opera will draw comparisons to "Star Wars," and even welcomes it, but ensures that "Rebel Moon" is its own experience. "Rebel Moon" will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on Netflix on December 22. "It won't be long after," Snyder stated regarding part two, saying that Netflix allows for much closer releases than theatrical schedules.