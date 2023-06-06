Rebel Moon: New Images And Details Released For Zack Snyder's Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic

After a tumultuous time at DC, Zack Snyder finally has an entire studio rallying behind his vision with "Rebel Moon" set to drop on Netflix later this year. While information has been sparse, Snyder finally gave some details late last year, and a first look from Vanity Fair has done the rest.

Kora (Sofia Boutella) is a former agent within the oppressive regime called the Imperium, who's now a fugitive in hiding on the moon of Veldt when trouble comes knocking. The Imperium wants the resources the Veldt farmers have, and Kora convinces them to stand their ground against the empire instead. However, they're just farmers, so she'll need some help. Kora has a few months to assemble a team to protect Veldt before the Imperium returns to take everything. She enlists mercenary pilot Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) to help her find the deadliest warriors to fight against the Imperium.

Their assembled team includes General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), animal rider Tarak (Staz Nair), the sword-wielding Nemesis (Bae Doona), Bloodaxe siblings Darrian (Ray Fisher) and Devra (Cleopatra Coleman), fellow farmer Milius (E. Duffy), a spider-being (Jena Malone), and an ancient robot (Anthony Hopkins). It sounds wild but also perfectly Snyder-esque, meaning fans are likely in for a treat this December.