Zack Snyder Finally Gives Some Details About His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic Rebel Moon

As the 2020s roll on, director Zack Snyder continues to keep busy on the filmmaking front. After a 2020 that saw him not add a single title to his list of directing credits — something he has in common with most other directors thanks at least in part to the COVID-19 pandemic — Snyder came back swinging in 2021 with his cut of "Justice League." The film long desired by DC fans dropped on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18 of that year. Following that up, he directed the post-apocalyptic heist movie "Army of the Dead" for Netflix, which premiered a few months later.

In addition to working on an "Army of the Dead" spin-off series, "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas," that will also call Netflix home, Snyder is hard at work on his next feature film. Titled "Rebel Moon," this science-fiction adventure was announced in July of 2021, and right out of the gate, Snyder expressed his desire to make it a sprawling franchise. Names like Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher — Snyder's "Justice League" collaborator — Anthony Hopkins, Jenna Malone, and more would join what has become a stacked cast, but for the most part, what the production will entail has been kept under wraps.

At long last, Zack Snyder has divulged some concrete details about the plot of "Rebel Moon" to give us a better idea of what we can expect from the Netflix endeavor.