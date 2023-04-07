Sam Wilson Can Be The Next Great Avengers Leader - But Only By Beating Red Hulk In Captain America 4

There are many questions about what awaits us in the MCU's future, but one absolute certainty is that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is Captain America, so stick that on your vibranium shield and let it shine.

Speaking of shields, Sam understood the gravity of this own from the start. After being offered the red, white, and blue mantle at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," it took the events of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" for him to bravely carry on from where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) left off, and make the role his own. However, it's a long road to walk (or fly) as the star-spangled hero, and Sam — while an experienced do-gooder — is new to this incredibly high-pressure role. By the end of the Disney+ series, he still hasn't stretched his wings wide enough to reach the levels of his predecessor. Because following Steve Rogers doesn't just mean taking down a group like the Flag-Smashers, or even just being an Avenger — but also, presumably, assuming Rogers' role as field leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

It's a job only a few can handle, and "Captain America: New World Order" is Sam's chance to prove himself against Avengers-level threats. Sure, he may have fought against Thanos' forces, but Sam's victory stats aren't that high after being tackled by a Tic-Tac and swatted by a spider. No, the new Captain America has to face off against an opponent that could squash him in two seconds, and somehow prove victorious anyway.

How are they going to pull all that off? Don't worry — we have a Hulk. Maybe. A big, nasty red one.