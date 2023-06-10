The 12 Best MacGuffins In The MCU

In film, the term "MacGuffin" refers to a common trope in storytelling that involves an object that is introduced for the sole purpose of propelling the plot forward. That object, the MacGuffin, is usually introduced early on in the story, with either the protagonists or antagonists of the story chasing after or trying to protect said object. Typically, though not always, a MacGuffin is somewhat interchangeable, as the object itself is less important than the conflict it creates, with the MacGuffin often becoming less prominent as the story progresses, falling off mostly by the third act. Popular examples often cited are Marsellus Wallace's briefcase in "Pulp Fiction" or the microfilm in "North by Northwest."

With 32 films and eight shows now under its belt, its no surprise that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has employed this popular narrative device on more than a few occasions. In a universe with many iconic magical objects, a MacGuffin hunt is a particularly natural fit for creating conflict and keeping characters motivated to move the plot forward. While the term "MacGuffin" was originally used only to describe an object that audiences wouldn't care much about outside the plot, the definition has broadened somewhat in popular culture thanks in large part to objects like the Ark of the Covenant in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Here are a dozen such MacGuffins — important or otherwise — from the MCU.