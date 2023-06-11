Inventing Anna's Chase Is Fictional (But Could Be Based On A Real Ex)

If you were wondering if Netflix's "Inventing Anna" series is totally accurate, it begins with the disclaimer: "This whole story is completely true. Except for all the parts that are totally made up." While we know specifically which characters are based on real people, there are just as many that are made up — or composites of different people. The identity of Anna Sorokin-Anna Delvey's boyfriend, Chase Sikorski (Saamer Usmani), is one such character that has had fans scratching their heads.

Only referred to as the "Futurist" in Jessica Pressler's article in New York Magazine, fans began to come up with ideas of who the Futurist's identity was based on Pressler describing him as a regular on the TED Talk circuit and the subject of a past profile by The New Yorker. One suggestion was AOL marketing executive David Shing, who had been profiled by The New Yorker in 2014 and talked about the digital landscape in his TED Talk.

Another option floated by viewers was Hunter Lee Soik, who was the subject of a profile in The New Yorker and presented a TED Talk. Like Sikorski, he did actually invent an app to help create a community of dreamers, called Shadow. But more importantly, Page Six reported that they had sources who established that she used to date Soik, with one source saying the tech entrepreneur had introduced Sorokin to the New York social scene.