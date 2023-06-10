Disney Theory: The Little Mermaid And Frozen Share A Grim Connection
For many fans, Disney's "Frozen" and "The Little Mermaid" share more similarities than simply being two box office-dominating and era-defining fairytale musicals starring princesses based on Hans Christian Andersen stories. In fact, many Disney buffs have long theorized that the animated features actually take place in the same universe. In particular, one key detail ties both films together in the eyes of many.
Early on in "The Little Mermaid," Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson) explores the ocean with Flounder (voiced by Jason Marin) instead of attending an important ceremony. While exploring, the two encounter a sunken ship, which Ariel investigates for items from the surface world before a shark chases after the two. Decades later, the beginning of "Frozen" showcases the parents of Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) getting caught in a vicious storm. Sadly, their ship doesn't make it, getting caught in the harsh waves and sinking.
Many believe that the ship Ariel explores in "The Little Mermaid" is the same one that Anna and Elsa's parents were on. The simple connection has been one that fans found so engrossing that many continued to connect the dots to other Disney films over the years. But how valid have these opinions held up over time?
Tarzan and Tangled are involved in this too
Furthering the connection between "Frozen" and "The Little Mermaid," fans also like to bring "Tarzan" and "Tangled" into the mix. In a 2013 Reddit AMA, "Frozen" co-director Jennifer Lee confirmed that Anna and Elsa's parents were heading to a wedding before their ship capsized. Given that both Rapunzel and Eugene Fitzherbert make cameos in "Frozen" during Elsa's coronation, many took the information to mean that the wedding in question was that of the main "Tangled" duo.
Chris Buck, who co-directed both "Tarzan" and "Frozen," suggested the inclusion of "Tarzan" as part of the theorized shared universe. In a 2015 MTV interview, Buck commented, "Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant ... and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas." Buck's notion suggested that Anna and Elsa's parents were the same as the ill-fated shipwrecked couple at the beginning of "Tarzan," adding to the theory that Tarzan is the long lost brother of the royal sisters.
However, Buck added that his 2007 Sony Pictures film "Surf's Up" also exists in this universe, more than hinting that the theory is not to be taken seriously. And for those who still believe in the conspiracy, another piece of "Frozen" media melts away almost any idea of such a connection.
Frozen 2 debunks the theory in one scene
2019's "Frozen II" practically halts any and all theories of the connection between "Frozen," "The Little Mermaid," "Tangled," and "Tarzan" dead in their tracks. In the film, while exploring the magical Northuldra forests, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf come across the wreckage of their parents' ship. The sisters are surprised to see that the ship has wound up this far North as opposed to the Southern seas they initially believed them to be lost at.
Going to investigate further, they discover that their parents were on their way to Ahtohallan, a legendary river said to hold answers about the past, with the intention of learning more about Elsa's powers. Elsa uses her powers to witness the moment before their death, showing the couple holding each other close as the waves consumed them.
In one fell swoop, the theories are washed away. Given that the ship wreckage is found on dry land, there's no way the sea-dwelling Ariel could have come across it. Additionally, the parents' ultimate mission reveals that they were not on their way to any wedding, let alone the one from "Tangled." And since the two died alongside the drowning ship, their survival on the shores of Africa in "Tarzan" similarly falls flat.
The world of Disney animation may not support such a theory, but there is still a realm where the studio could put the idea into practice.
Could Disney make this happen in a live action world?
Like it or not, Disney's live-action remakes are here to stay, at least for some time. And if we're going to keep getting such an onslaught for the foreseeable future, then it's high time that the Mouse House think outside the box about how to keep things fresh with these often rinse-and-repeat remakes. And one ambitious — even crazy — idea that might be worth a try is to bring the long-speculated "Frozen" theory to life.
Sure, the four-way "Frozen" connection may not work in animation, but this new era of live-action reimaginings could be the place where the theory finds its home. Given that the studio's recent remake of "The Little Mermaid" proved to be such a success, and since Disney is slowly becoming more open to adapting their more recent films such as 2016's "Moana," it seems only a matter of time before a live-action version of "Frozen" is announced. Should a live-action "Tarzan" and "Tangled" get the green light as well, then it could be a fun idea to connect all features in a playful multiverse as a fun treat for fans.
Sure, it may take some stretching to make certain ideas fit, but it's not like Disney is a stranger to readjusting classic stories for modern-day audiences. And if done right, for the first time in forever, this theory can finally be part of our world.