Disney Theory: The Little Mermaid And Frozen Share A Grim Connection

For many fans, Disney's "Frozen" and "The Little Mermaid" share more similarities than simply being two box office-dominating and era-defining fairytale musicals starring princesses based on Hans Christian Andersen stories. In fact, many Disney buffs have long theorized that the animated features actually take place in the same universe. In particular, one key detail ties both films together in the eyes of many.

Early on in "The Little Mermaid," Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson) explores the ocean with Flounder (voiced by Jason Marin) instead of attending an important ceremony. While exploring, the two encounter a sunken ship, which Ariel investigates for items from the surface world before a shark chases after the two. Decades later, the beginning of "Frozen" showcases the parents of Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) getting caught in a vicious storm. Sadly, their ship doesn't make it, getting caught in the harsh waves and sinking.

Many believe that the ship Ariel explores in "The Little Mermaid" is the same one that Anna and Elsa's parents were on. The simple connection has been one that fans found so engrossing that many continued to connect the dots to other Disney films over the years. But how valid have these opinions held up over time?