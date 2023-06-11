Grey's Anatomy: Why Season 19's On-Set Energy Surprised Sam Page

Having premiered in 2005, "Grey's Anatomy" is one of the longest-running scripted series in primetime. For Sam Page, its age is hardly evident on set. "I was very surprised that it did not have the feeling of being there at the end of the run of a show," he told People. "It had quite the opposite feeling." Page credits a lot of that energy with the new class of interns introduced in Season 19 — Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules MIllin (Adelaide Kane), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho). "The narratives of the storyline of the show are kind of being bolstered by this crop of young interns," Page continued.

The show's veteran cast members agree, says Page, and they indicated to him that the new characters and their storylines have injected "Grey's Anatomy" with new life. Viewers tend to feel the same way, with fans comparing the Season 19 interns to the original characters. "I'm kind of falling for the new interns and really love them all," wrote u/Zabyzauna on Reddit. "This year I have to say I really love all of them — they are complex, funny, smart and remind me so much of the first season." Another fan agreed, saying, "Their addition really got me back into the show."

With Sam Sutton's life on the line in the Season 19 finale, it's unclear if Page will return in Season 20 to gossip more with Lucas or keep teasing Yasuda's type-A formality. If he does, the actor will certainly relish in the series' influx of energy.