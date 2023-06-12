This Fool Season 2 - Everything You Need To Know

With so many original shows and movies heading to the streaming realm these days, it feels like most are falling into the under-the-radar category. And as far as under-the-radar offerings go, "This Fool" is one that deserves to earn a spot in quite a few more. The slice-of-life comedy debuted to little fanfare on Hulu in the summer of 2022, but quickly became a low-key hit for the streamer, earning the adoration of critics and audiences alike.

The brainchild of rising stand-up comedy star Chris Estrada along with co-creators and directors Pat Bishop and Matt Ingebretson, the series follows the travails of Julio Lopez (Estrada), and his reformed gang-member cousin Luis (Frankie Quiniones) as they navigate the various, often hilarious, intricacies of their lives in Los Angeles. Though the series never quite reached smash-hit territory for Hulu, those that did tune in to stream it couldn't get enough of Estrada and company's heady mix of soulful, but slapsticky storytelling.

Those fans will be elated to know Hulu heard their cries to keep the "This Fool" train rolling, officially renewing the show late last year. Here's everything we know so far about Season 2 of "This Fool."