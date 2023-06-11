Apple TV+'s Palm Royale - Everything You Need To Know

It's no secret that Apple TV+ has been a dominating force in the streaming world. In the few years since the streamer has been publicly available, they have turned out some exceptional material while breaking once-thought-unbreakable barriers for a streaming service. Their slate of original shows such as "The Morning Show," "Servant," and "The High Desert" have received great critical and audience acclaim. Such acclaim has turned into accolades with shows such as "Ted Lasso," which became the most nominated first season of any show at the Emmys.

So you can bet that anything upcoming from Apple TV+ is worth checking out. And among such anticipated titles as "Masters of the Air," "Lessons in Chemistry," and "Stephen Curry: Underrated," is the upcoming period comedy miniseries "Palm Royale." Based on the Juliet McDaniel novel "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie," "Palm Royale" is expected to be one of the most exciting new projects coming from Apple TV+. And it's not too hard to understand why, as the show's intriguing premise, talented cast and stellar creative team practically guarantee that this is a show you won't want to miss. But until the time comes to see "Palm Royale", let's round up everything you need to know about this promising program.