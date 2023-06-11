How Many Episodes Are In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Disney's best "Star Wars" shows since the company's acquisition of the property have told stories untethered to its mainline movie continuity, and the upcoming "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" looks to follow that trend. Whereas the two series thus far about marquee characters — "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett — were each met with a mixed reception, "Star Wars" franchise highlight "Andor," for example, fleshes out a character that was previously just part of the ensemble cast of stand-alone spinoff film "Rogue One."

However, whereas "Andor" Season 1 consists of 13 episodes, the first season of "Skeleton Crew" will cap out at eight according to a filing on the Writers Guild of America West's online directory. This page also reveals that each episode is somewhere in the ballpark of 60 minutes in length. So, while its eight-episode season follows a precedent set by "The Mandalorian" before it, episodes of "The Mandalorian" typically range from 30 to 45 minutes. By comparison, "The Skeleton Crew" should therefore run a little longer in full.

Finally, the WGAW website attributes the team of Christopher Ford and Jon Watts with Episodes 1 through 4 as well as 7 and 8. Myung Joh Wesner, meanwhile, wrote Episodes 5 and 6. Screenwriting credits for its eight episode run, then, are split between these three writers.