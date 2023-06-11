How Many Episodes Are In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?
Disney's best "Star Wars" shows since the company's acquisition of the property have told stories untethered to its mainline movie continuity, and the upcoming "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" looks to follow that trend. Whereas the two series thus far about marquee characters — "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett — were each met with a mixed reception, "Star Wars" franchise highlight "Andor," for example, fleshes out a character that was previously just part of the ensemble cast of stand-alone spinoff film "Rogue One."
However, whereas "Andor" Season 1 consists of 13 episodes, the first season of "Skeleton Crew" will cap out at eight according to a filing on the Writers Guild of America West's online directory. This page also reveals that each episode is somewhere in the ballpark of 60 minutes in length. So, while its eight-episode season follows a precedent set by "The Mandalorian" before it, episodes of "The Mandalorian" typically range from 30 to 45 minutes. By comparison, "The Skeleton Crew" should therefore run a little longer in full.
Finally, the WGAW website attributes the team of Christopher Ford and Jon Watts with Episodes 1 through 4 as well as 7 and 8. Myung Joh Wesner, meanwhile, wrote Episodes 5 and 6. Screenwriting credits for its eight episode run, then, are split between these three writers.
Skeleton Crew is a new take on classic Star Wars material
In May of 2023, executive producer and live-action "Star Wars" TV architect Jon Favreau spoke to Entertainment Weekly about "Skeleton Crew" and highlighted how it will be notably different than most of what's come before it in the "Star Wars" universe.
"As long as you adhere to a certain aesthetic, and we all agree that it feels like it's 'Star Wars,' there's a lot of room for how you can move around," Favreau said. One thing that sets "Skeleton Crew" in particular apart from its predecessors is that its core group of characters consists entirely of children. Favreau specifically compared its tone to that of films produced by Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Entertainment, which are typically child-friendly without sacrificing the potential to be enjoyed by adults.
Another key element of "Skeleton Crew" is the stable of talent already signed on to direct. For example, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert will helm at least one "Skeleton Crew" episode. Also confirmed are Bryce Dallas Howard, David Lowery, Lee Isaac Chung, and Jake Schreier. How each of these experienced filmmakers will take on its child-oriented approach to "Star Wars" should become clearer closer to the premiere of its eight-episode run later this year.