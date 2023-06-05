Showtime Just Canceled Their Planned Louis CK Documentary

Variety has exclusively reported that the upcoming documentary about disgraced comedian Louis C.K. won't be going forward at Showtime.

The documentary was set to be directed by Caroline Suh, best known for her 2020 Netflix documentary "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" about the K-Pop group and would have ostensibly focused on the comedian's downfall after serious accusations were leveled against him. Former Paramount+ executive David Nevins initially announced the documentary at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August of 2022.

At the time, Nevins said, "Louis CK is a slightly different situation [to Harvey Weinstein] and a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way. I don't think the social change that #MetToo has brought about is resolved at all," Nevins said. "There's a bit of backlash against #MeToo, who has to go away and who's allowed to come back." According to the original report, the documentary would have used C.K. as a central point to investigate the #MeToo movement that arose in Hollywood that spotlighted systemic misogyny and wrongdoing behind the scenes, particularly with people like Weinstein. Now, it's been confirmed that the documentary won't be coming to Showtime — though, as of this writing, there's no word on whether or not a different studio will produce it.