Fast X: Dwayne Johnson Will Reportedly Make An Appearance After All

Contains spoilers for "Fast X"

It appears that the feud between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Fast Saga" star-producer Vin Diesel is over, if the newest film in the franchise, "Fast X," is any indication.

According to The Wrap, Johnson appears in a post-credits sequence in the film, which opens in theaters on May 19, exactly one week after its red carpet premiere in Rome. The Wrap called the appearance "shocking" considering Johnson's insistence that he was done with the "Fast Saga" after his very public exit from the franchise after 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." At that time, Johnson aired his frustration on social media, calling some of his colleagues "candy asses," but did not indicate if Diesel was one of the people he targeted in the post.

Diesel tried to seemingly make peace with Johnson in 2021 when he asked his former castmate over social media if he would consider returning for "Fast X." Johnson told CNN of his response to Diesel's invite, divulging, "When Vin and I actually connected, not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise."

Johnson also noted that he was polite in his conversation with Diesel. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," he said.