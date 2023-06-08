Why Jessica Chastain Felt 'Abject Terror' While Filming The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

There appears to be much more than just the crazy sacrifice Jessica Chastain made to play Tammy Faye Bakker in the biopic "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." The sacrifice, of course, is how Chastain endured an intensive makeup process throughout the making of the film to transform herself into the late iconic televangelist, which the actor believes may have caused permanent damage to her skin.

However, Chastain learned the physical preparation of playing Bakker was one thing, and getting into the mind of the wife and preaching partner of Pastor Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) required a completely different mindset. In fact, Chastain told Gold Derby in 2022 that she only occasionally dared to "go for it" when playing the real-life TV personality.

"I never felt like, 'Oh yeah, I got this,' even right before we started shooting, even during we were shooting. I mean, there was one moment I felt comfortable when we were improvising and I was like, 'Oh wow.' I found my groove. But for the most part, I was in abject terror every day," Chastain told Gold Derby, laughing.

Cherry Jones, who played Tammy Faye Bakker's overbearing mother, Rachel, confirmed her co-star's fear, revealing that "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" scene that had Chastain trembling happened on the first day of filming.