The Crazy Sacrifice Jessica Chastain Made To Play Tammy Faye Bakker

Actors have been known to go to extreme lengths to transform themselves into their characters, whether that means gaining or losing huge amounts of weight or utilizing prosthetics to seriously alter their appearance. These transformations often lead to Oscar nominations or wins, as was the case with Eddie Redmayne's portrayal of Stephen Hawking in 2014's "The Theory of Everything" or Cate Blanchett's take on Katharine Hepburn in 2004's "The Aviator," but strictly speaking drastic transformations aren't always entirely ... healthy.

With the upcoming film, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" from director Michael Showalter, Jessica Chastain adds herself to the list of actors who have suffered for their transformations. Chastain plays the titular Tammy Faye Bakker, the infamous and controversial televangelist who rose to prominence in the mid '70s, alongside her husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield). They created and hosted a Christian TV program called "The PTL Club" (or "Praise the Lord" club) that ushered in an age of televangelism and Christian media that's still bearing (lucrative) fruit to this day. The two gained even more attention when, in 1989, Jim was charged with over 20 criminal counts, including fraud (via Distractify).

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is set to premiere on September 17, 2021. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times to promote the film, Chastain opened up about the process of becoming Tammy Faye — including a crazy sacrifice she had to make.