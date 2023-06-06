George R. R Martin's Failed 1992 Multiverse Series Deserves A Reboot

Decades before HBO transformed George R. R. Martin into a household name, and years before he published his first "Game of Thrones" novel, the author dabbled more heavily in science fiction. While it might be difficult to imagine GRRM writing about anything other than Westeros, his earlier works, like "Dying of the Light" and "Tuf Voyaging" feature everything from interstellar travel to galactic war to planet-wide societal decay.

Martin even tried his hand at the multiverse. In 1992, he created a TV pilot for ABC called "Doorways," which saw a doctor travel from universe to universe protecting a young woman from a metahuman with blood-crazed tunnel vision. Unfortunately, it did far less well than Marvel's multiverse story about a doctor traveling from universe to universe to ... oh, you get the point. Despite initial reactions from ABC, which were noted as largely positive, "Doorways" never made it beyond that singular, unaired pilot.

Time heals all wounds, though — or at least, allows you to revisit them and apply band-aids. In 2011, the same year that HBO released Season 1 of "Game of Thrones," Martin breathed new life into "Doorways" as a four-issue comic book series, which adapted the same story from the pilot but with a totally new visual style. And while it was great to see his story get a second chance at life, it's not the life that "Doorways" was meant to have.

Martin's multiverse drama was meant to be the next "Quantum Leap," only better. Since we collectively exist in a time period when Hollywood insists on rebooting everything — including the aforementioned "Quantum Leap," sans Dr. Sam Beckett — why not invest that energy into projects that never got their fair shake the first time around? Why not take Martin's "Doorways" and turn it into a brand-new sci-fi series?