Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Swings Past Competition For Best Opening Day Box Office Of 2023

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is making waves at the box office.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" just had the best opening day at the box office this year. Per Deadline, the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced flick has walked away with a whopping $51.7 million Friday debut. This number puts the animated Marvel flick ahead of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's" $48.1 million debut and "Mario's" $31.7 million opening. Friday numbers include "Across'" Thursday previews, which brought in over $17 million.

The animated sequel is now on track to gross over $100 million during its opening weekend, trumping the first film's modest $35 million debut. Early tracking had the film opening north of $70 million. While some pundits are expecting a $125 million three-day showing, a more conservative debut of $113 million is likely. With a budget of $100 million, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Across the Spider-Verse" is already a success for Sony.

If audiences continue to show up in droves, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" could emerge as the biggest film of the summer.