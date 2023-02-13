Quantum Leap Will Never Ascend Until It Puts Right What Once Went Wrong (With Dr. Sam Beckett)

NBC's "Quantum Leap" revival is fast becoming the strongest sci-fi offering in a network television landscape dominated by shows fronting first-responders, doctors, and lawyers. And despite the fact that the current leaper has already played a couple of those roles himself, "Quantum Leap" continues to carve out its own little dramatic corner in today's TV land arena.

The revival — essentially a cleverly realized continuation of the original "Quantum Leap" timeline – kicks off with Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) becoming the first man to step into the quantum leap accelerator since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) did so three decades ago. Thus far, Dr. Song's leaps have proven every bit as thrilling as those of his predecessor. And while the series was originally framed as a reboot, it's truly more of a sequel that maintains numerous ties to the original, with Dr. Beckett's name being bandied about on the regular, and Janice Calivicci (Georgina Reilly) being the daughter of original "Quantum Leap" heavy Rear Admiral Al Calivicci (the late, great Dean Stockwell).

When the new "Quantum Leap" was greenlit, assumptions were understandably made that Sam Beckett would be back, and that his infamously — nay infuriatingly — open-ended fate would finally be addressed. As the end of Season 1 approaches, though, the revival is pretty much 0 for 2 on the subject, leaving many to shout into the quantum void, "Where the hell is Sam Beckett, already?!"

And if the "Quantum Leap" reboot ever wants ascend to the heights of its predecessor, that lingering question cannot go unanswered.