Nic Cage's Superman Deserves To Fly In An Elseworlds Spin-Off (If Tim Burton Directs)

"The Flash" — which spoiled its biggest cameo well before release — will finally allow Nicolas Cage to play Superman in the realm of live-action, and it's been a long time coming.

In the late 1990s, Cage was scheduled to play the Man of Steel in Tim Burton's never-released "Superman Lives." The director was hot off the heels of reinvigorating "Batman" on the big screen, and Cage was arguably at his critical and commercial peak following "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Con Air." This pairing should have been a match made in heaven, but some things are just too good to be true.

"Superman Lives" was scrapped for a variety of reasons, but money was the main one. Warner Bros. went through a phase of releasing big-budget flops like "Batman & Robin" and "The Postman." Meanwhile, "Superman Lives" was hemorrhaging money from pre-production costs alone, and there appeared to be a clash of egos on the set — with one of the potential scripts being questionable at best. More on that later, though. Despite never making it to the screen, Cage and Burton's unmade "Superman" movie is a bizarre curiosity that's been the subject of documentaries ("The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?), thinkpieces, and endless chatter among superhero movie buffs. However, with Cage's character set to appear in "The Flash" and DC Studios showing openness to disconnected "Elseworlds" projects like "Joker" and "The Batman," there's never been a better time for Burton's "Superman Lives" to ... well, live again.