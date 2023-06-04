New TROP Rumor Claims Sauron Will Look Different Than Halbrand In Season 2

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has made several deviations from the source material. It wakes a Balrog a few thousand years too early, for example. Mithril isn't connected to the Silmarils in the books, either. To be clear, these are straight-up changes to what J. R. R. Tolkien wrote. They aren't unique interpretations or even creative additions like the backstory of the Harfoots or the creation of characters like Adar (Joseph Mawle) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Those artistic expressions are inevitable, considering the sparse source material.

One hazy area that has walked the line between creative addition and deliberate alteration is the Season 1 character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). In the finale, it was revealed that Halbrand is the shape-shifting Sauron in disguise. Sauron masquerading as an unknown character loosely fits with his unknown whereabouts early in the Second Age. However, helping forge Rings of Power as Halbrand is a specific change from the source material, which begs the question: How will the show handle the Halbrand/Sauron character moving forward? Will they ditch Halbrand and let Vickers own the Sauron schtick? Will the actor split time playing Halbrand and Sauron? Will Sauron take on another third form?

A rumor, fresh off the press from fan site Fellowship of Fans claims to have a clue to the answer. The scoop reads, "A new actor will play the 'Original Form Sauron' Character in the later episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2, not Charlie Vickers."

Boom. There you have it folks. If the rumor is true, we'll not just see multiple forms of Sauron in Season 2. We'll also see him played by multiple actors. One obvious follow-up here, though, is what is meant by "original form"?