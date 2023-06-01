Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Anointed With Top Spot In Nielsen Streaming Chart Debut

1.9 billion minutes of watch time is nothing to sneeze at, and it's all the more impressive, considering "Queen Charlotte" only has six episodes for people to watch. For context, the second-place winner of the last week from Nielsen's chart is another series — "Firefly Lane." Nielsen's considers every single episode when compiling this list, and even though Season 2, Part 2 of "Firefly Lane" only has seven episodes, there are 26 episodes total for the ranker to look at. Even with more episodes, the show only acquired 1.25 billion minutes of watch time, meaning "Queen Charlotte" was the clear winner by a mile.

"Sweet Tooth" came in third with 1.1 billion minutes across 16 episodes total, while "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+ earned 715 million minutes of watch time across its 30 total episodes. Rounding out the top five is the former champ, "The Diplomat," which garnered 711 million minutes in its eight episodes.

Notably absent from the list is Amazon's incredibly expensive "Citadel," which was in its second week of eligibility. However, it's worth noting that Nielsen only looks at viewership in the United States, and Amazon has said from the get-go that "Citadel" is for a more international audience. Regardless, with these numbers, don't expect Netflix to abdicate the "Bridgerton" universe any time soon.