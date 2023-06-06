Across The Spider-Verse Has Paved The Way For The Last Airbender's Big-Screen Revival

If you love animation, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" might have been the most surefire movie sequel in years. It didn't really matter how good the story was or what characters popped up. As long as it still embraced the visual style of "Into the Spider-Verse" it seemed bound to be another smashing success.

Fortunately, the other parts are great too. "Across the Spider-Verse" tells a compelling tale about growing up, making a place for yourself in the world, and holding onto your family even when your life is changing. But make no mistake: The star of the show is still the furious, brilliant combo of different animation styles, bold colors, and gorgeous music. The aesthetic of "Across the Spider-Verse" is elite, making every single shot a work of art and every action sequence a dizzying storm of complementary hues.

It may have been five years since "Into the Spider-Verse" came out, but no American animation studio has even come close to matching it in the interim. Perhaps "Across" will change that, banging on the door of boring computer graphics until it finally knocks it down. Every company from Disney to Warner Bros. and every franchise from "Batman" to "Star Wars" should be taking notice of what the "Spider-Verse" films are doing. But there's one movie in particular that seems fated to pick up the legacy and run with it: the new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" film coming out in 2024.