Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Remake Is Dead On Arrival, Even If It's Great

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when Netflix announced a live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" led by the original creators, who then left, citing creative differences, and joined Paramount to helm a new animation studio dedicated to the franchise.

If you're an "Avatar" fan, the last couple years have been both exciting and tumultuous. The original show rose to new heights of popularity after going up on Netflix early in the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming the streamer's most-watched animated kids' show 12 years after it went off the air. Unsurprisingly, Netflix tried to capitalize. They brought in Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino — the duo responsible for both "Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra" — to remake the original show with some modern prestige TV stylings. But after the relationship soured, Konietzko and DiMartino returned to Nickelodeon to head up Avatar Studios. Netflix's adaptation continued under new leadership.

Since the creation of Avatar Studios, the franchise and its fans have been in a bit of a no-man's land. New animated series and films are on the horizon at Paramount, which will continue to expand the official canon. At the same time, the Netflix series is still set for a release in 2023, preceding any of Nickelodeon's upcoming "Avatar" projects. Unfortunately for Netflix, the remake is already doomed to fail — and not just because of the shadow cast over it by the show's last live-action adaptation.