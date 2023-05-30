The Final Trailer For The Idol Shows The American Dream Is Truly A Nightmare

Ahead of its Sunday night premiere, the final trailer for "The Idol" makes a bold entrance to showcase all the glitzy glory of the Los Angeles music scene. With a star-studded cast, including pop superstar The Weeknd (Tedros), the controversial series seeks to highlight the underlying darkness of the American dream through Lily-Rose Depp's captivating performance as Jocelyn. After a divisive premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where the first two episodes received a standing ovation before racking up shocking reviews, audiences will finally find out for themselves if the rumors are true.

"The Idol" boasts an impressive roster including "Bodies Bodies Bodies" breakout Rachel Sennott, Emmy winner Dan Levy, and creator Sam Levinson's former collaborator Hari Nef as Joecelyn's harshest critics. The final trailer gives us a quick and hazy glimpse at their judgy characters and even features renowned director Eli Roth as a snarky producer. Based on the short teaser, they will all fall before Tedros and his cult-leader-like grip on Jocelyn.

The vicious industry executives further reinforce the Britney Spears parallels that Levinson showed interest in with Deadline, which darkens Jocelyn's time in the limelight. The new trailer features booming music by the aspiring onscreen artist as a result of Tedros' manipulative ways.