The Final Trailer For The Idol Shows The American Dream Is Truly A Nightmare
Ahead of its Sunday night premiere, the final trailer for "The Idol" makes a bold entrance to showcase all the glitzy glory of the Los Angeles music scene. With a star-studded cast, including pop superstar The Weeknd (Tedros), the controversial series seeks to highlight the underlying darkness of the American dream through Lily-Rose Depp's captivating performance as Jocelyn. After a divisive premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where the first two episodes received a standing ovation before racking up shocking reviews, audiences will finally find out for themselves if the rumors are true.
"The Idol" boasts an impressive roster including "Bodies Bodies Bodies" breakout Rachel Sennott, Emmy winner Dan Levy, and creator Sam Levinson's former collaborator Hari Nef as Joecelyn's harshest critics. The final trailer gives us a quick and hazy glimpse at their judgy characters and even features renowned director Eli Roth as a snarky producer. Based on the short teaser, they will all fall before Tedros and his cult-leader-like grip on Jocelyn.
The vicious industry executives further reinforce the Britney Spears parallels that Levinson showed interest in with Deadline, which darkens Jocelyn's time in the limelight. The new trailer features booming music by the aspiring onscreen artist as a result of Tedros' manipulative ways.
Tedros darkens Jocelyn's Hollywood dreams in the final trailer for The Idol
We open with Tedros praising Jocelyn and calling her "The American Dream," before descending into nightmarish and dimly lit chaos. He celebrates her "rags to riches" story among L.A.'s hottest clubs and giant, glamorous mansions until we meet the rest of the shallow party. A sequence between the two leads, with the characters bathed in red, intimately reflects their relationship as Tedros urges Jocelyn to just "be herself" with a coy smile.
If his intentions weren't clear, there's a standout scene of the two in the shower (Tedros is notably clothed) accompanied by the fitting line "he's brainwashing her." Tedros takes control as the music blares and we can't hear anything but the deafening sound of his nonstop party. After HBO denied accusations of trouble around "The Idol," it's clear the coveted 9 pm timeslot has a flashy new addition.
Will it be a worthy follow-up to the perfect series finale of "Succession" that masterfully stuck the landing? Probably not, but it still looks like a daring and intriguing series not to be missed, even if it does come crashing down in flames. "The Idol" premieres Sunday, June 4th on HBO and subsequently on their new streamer Max.