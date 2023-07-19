A Haunting In Venice Second Trailer Cast Friends As Suspect In A Ghastly Mystery

As the first trailer already revealed and the second one reaffirms, "A Haunting in Venice" will be the franchise's spookiest outing yet. Hercule Poirot is retired, but when he ends up attending a Halloween séance session and one of the attending people dies, the detective can't help but jump back in the fray. After all, how often does even a super-sleuth like him get the chance to investigate a seemingly supernatural murder? But as the second trailer hauntingly teases, maybe it's time for Poirot to admit he's "up against something bigger than him." Old friends become suspect in this mysterious film series' latest entry and we can't wait to solve the ghastly puzzle.

A ghost story as much as a traditional murder mystery, "A Haunting in Venice" has become determined to hit all the boxes for a fun movie night. With a supporting cast that includes names like Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, and Jamie Dornan, the film certainly has all the requisite ingredients for success.

The mystery of "A Haunting in Venice" will arrive in theaters on September 15.