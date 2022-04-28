First Expendables 4 Footage Offers Everything You'd Expect From A Big Sequel

As the 1970s turned to the 1980s, Hollywood faced a dramatic shift as far as audience attitude went. People wanted machine guns, massive explosions, and larger-than-life personalities in their movies, and so began the rise of the action hero. Actors like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, and more became household names in this era, starring in macho franchise after macho franchise. Naturally, as the 1990s and 2000s took hold, the golden age of the action genre came to a close, but that's not to say these now-cinematic icons faded into obscurity with it.

Decades after their heyday had concluded, action veterans like Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, alongside more modern stars such as Jason Statham and Terry Crews, launched the "Expendables" franchise. This big-screen series is all about celebrating the Hollywood action legends of yesteryear while highlighting their successors through hard-hitting throwback adventures. All in all, they're far from the most artistic works of cinema out there, but at the end of the day, they're more about recapturing the magic of a bygone era than breaking new ground anyway.

Over the years, many moviegoers have come to appreciate the "Expendables" saga, hence why it's about to add a fourth film to the lineup. CinemaCon 2022 hosted a first look at the project, and it sure does sound exciting.