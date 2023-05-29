Succession: Jesse Armstrong On The Roys' Futures & Why We Won't See Them

While the "Succession" finale is content to leave the Roys where they are in the GoJo deal's aftermath, they all do have an ending of sorts — and, in a way, their final scenes give their futures away. The three children each deal with the fall of their empire in their own fashion: Roman (Kieran Culkin) allows himself a bitter smile over a drink, Shiv heads toward the future in a limo but is stuck in a difficult marriage with a much-maligned man who's now more powerful than she is, and a shaken Kendall sits on a seaside bench with a shellshocked look on his face.

All of these final images subtly hint where the characters stand, and where the future might possibly take them. Shiv, for instance, indeed finds herself in a strange business limbo. "Shiv is still in play, I'd say, in a rather terrifying, frozen emotionally barren place," Jesse Armstrong described the character's ending. "But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat."

Roman, Armstrong says, has come a full circle over the course of the show, and essentially reverts back to being the same person he was when "Succession" started. "He is that guy still," the "Succession" creator noted. "And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts, and some quite funny jokes. He could've stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say."

In their own ways, Roman and Shiv may both have eluded the best and worst possible outcomes, but as his expression in the final scene of "Succession" shows, Kendall's defeat is far more profound.

"For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life," Armstrong analyzed. "Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low."

The "Succession" finale is now available for viewing on Max.