Succession: The Roys Are Pure Evil Despite Their Emotional Trickery In The Final Season

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 9 — "Church and State"

It can be easy to forget that everyone on "Succession" is an awful, terrible, and just downright evil person. In fact, the ease with which we can forget that Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and their now late father Logan (Brian Cox) are monsters at their core is a testament to just how talented creator showrunner Jesse Armstrong and his writers are. The characters on "Succession" are some of the most lived-in, fully-formed characters not just on TV right now, but perhaps in the history of the medium — Armstrong and his incredible cast have created such individual tics and stories and oddities for every single main character, and yet they still feel unpredictable at times — but they're also just horrible. Fans might have forgotten that. During the last season, they definitely remembered.

The age of the anti-hero on the small screen has been going on for a while. Tony Soprano, Walter White, Don Draper, and Cersei Lannister all walked so that the Roy family could run. The trick Armstrong somehow pulled off throughout the series, though, is that sometimes, we could forget just how bad the Roys were; they weren't exploding buildings, becoming drug kingpins, or killing people while taking their daughters on college visits. The Roys are intensely cruel and selfish, though — and Season 4 reminded us of that in the most brutal way possible.