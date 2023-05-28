Succession Series Finale: The Kitchen Scene Had Fans In Their Feelings

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4, Episode 10 — "With Open Eyes"

"Succession" has finally come to an end, delivering a finale fit for a king.

Years from now, when audiences remember the final episode of "Succession," they'll fondly discuss the hilarious, chaotic, and heartfelt kitchen scene, which sees the three Roy siblings relish at the idea of Kendall (Jeremy Strong) becoming king. In their premature coronation, the kids prepare a disgusting, milk-based tonic to usher in a new leader for Waystar Royco. Oh, and Roman (Kieran Culkin) licks Peter's cheese, proving he's back to his normal self after his "fight." In all their banter and singing, they wake up their mother Caroline (Harriet Walker), who scolds them for causing a ruckus.

The juvenile, child-like scene where the trio bond was an absolutely perfect moment to breathe in a finale that was otherwise bloated with backstabbings and hush-hush phone calls. It's one of the few moments where the Roy siblings get to actually act like, well, siblings. As expected, the kitchen scene had fans in their feelings, proudly exclaiming just how happy they were to see the kids in tune with one another. "i'm still smiling from that siblings kitchen scene, i'll be riding that high for months actually," tweeted user @kendallhosseini. Twitter user @ari24films expressed similar sentiments, lamenting how this would be the last time audiences get to see them have fun, saying, "they were so sibling in that moment i'm gonna miss them."