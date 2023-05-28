TROP Season 2 Rumor Suggests We Might See A Tougher Side Of Gil-Galad

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), one of the primary Elven leaders on J.R.R. Tolkien's central continent, is an important character on Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." He was also largely underused in Season 1.

This isn't surprising, since there are a lot of faces soaking up screen time in the initial season, and Gil-galad's role doesn't come into focus until later in the story. However, a less fortunate aspect of the character's role so far on the show is that he's come across as a bit lackluster. We've seen him reciting speeches Elrond (Robert Aramayo) wrote for him and tricking Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) into leaving Middle-earth. He's plotted and schemed with Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to source Silmaril-infused mithril from the Dwarves for a noncanonical effort to save the Elves by bathing in the light of the hallowed mineral. Taken altogether, Gil-galad's presence on the show hasn't stood out much so far, and when it did, it wasn't great. Fortunately, it seems there's a chance that will finally change heading into Season 2.

A new exclusive scoop from the fansite Fellowship of Fans claims, "Actors present at the battle sets at Shotresbrooke park include Robert Aramayo (Elrond) Ben Walker (Gil-Galad), Sam Hazeldine (Adar) Selina Lo (Elf) Morfydd Clark (Galadriel)." The report adds, "In one battle scene Gil-Galad rides up and speaks to the orcs." It seems the Elven leader may be stepping into the limelight a bit more as the show's five-season story arc moves into its second act — and that's a good thing, even if, at this point, it's only loosely based on the source material.