Morfydd Clark Gives Her Thoughts On The One Person Who Could Actually Beat Galadriel In A Fight - Exclusive Interview

Galadriel is clearly angry in Season 1, especially at the beginning. She knows Sauron's out there, and she can't stop looking for him. Was it difficult balancing the immortality element and the whole "time heals all wounds" concept with that unrelenting desire to pursue evil no matter the cost?

She is as far away from her Elvish nature as she ever will be at the beginning of this. I wanted to explore her as far away from the Lady of Lothlórien as she will become. That's part of why she's so miserable as well — she's become quite individualistic because her pain is so huge. She's not seeing the beauty of the world and the beauty of her people. She's not herself. She's not behaving as she ... not just as an Elf, but she's not behaving as a creature of light in Middle-earth at that point.

Knowing that you have to transition into the Lady of Lórien at some point, what was it like exploring that starting point and then transitioning through Season 1 and now into Season 2 and beyond?

I am obsessed with the Hobbits, and I'm glad that we included the Harfoots because it's something that makes this world really special to me. The world, Middle-earth, isn't as it should be until it's safe for everyone — even the smallest, the most vulnerable amongst them. That will also ... Not that she'll necessarily see the Hobbits or anything, but realizing that she's part of a fragile world — where things are breakable and beautiful — will ultimately be what will get her there. It's something that I found very useful as well, as me. Nature is healing if you allow yourself to truly be in it and look at it.

Galadriel ends up being a defender and then benefiting from that, right? It softens her.

Yes.