Brian Cox Didn't Watch Logan Roy's Death Scene On Succession

Brian Cox, who played Logan Roy on "Succession" throughout the show's four seasons, has never been one to mince words — and apparently, he thinks Logan Roy died too early in the fourth and final season.

Speaking to Amol Rajan of BBC, Cox didn't hold back regarding creator Jesse Armstrong's decision to kill off the Roy patriarch during the season's third episode, titled "Connor's Wedding." As Cox put it, ""He decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early. I mean, he'd made him die in the third episode. And it was a great scene. That's why I didn't watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough. But I just thought, wow, you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act."

It may have been a "brilliant" scene, but Cox still had some misgivings... and the veteran actor also admitted he felt slightly rejected over the fact that his character left the show in a rather quick, unceremonious way. He admits that feeling wasn't quite right, though. "It was an odd feeling," Cox told Rajan. "I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, 'Oh, all the work I've done. And finally I'm going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane.'"