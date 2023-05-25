Citadel Scores A Season 2 Renewal Ahead Of Season 1 Finale

The sixth and final episode of the first season of Amazon Prime Video's international spy series "Citadel" is set to air Friday, May 26, 2023, but the streamer has delivered some good news for fans before it drops: Season 2 is on the way.

According to TV Line, Amazon and MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke issued a statement to announce that the series — which is executive produced by "Avengers" co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo — was renewed for another season.

Calling "Citadel" a "global phenomenon," Salke said in the statement that the goal to create a new franchise to grow the streamer's international audience was met — and then some.

"This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video," Salke said. "Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew."

Salke concluded the statement with a confirmation that "the series will return for a second season."