Avengers Co-Director Joe Russo Appears To Close The Door On Future MCU Films, For Now - Exclusive

Filmmaking brothers Anthony and Joe Russo's names are synonymous with greatness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as together the duo directed four blockbuster films in the MCU that were released in a remarkable five-year span.

After kicking off their MCU tenure in 2014 with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," the Russos followed the film up with an Avengers-filled cast for 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." Maintaining their intense pace of producing MCU films, the Russos wrapped up their Marvel run with "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018 and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

Instead of continuing on with Disney-Marvel for more MCU adventures after "Endgame," the Russo brothers instead elected to produce and sometimes direct films and television series under their own AGBO production banner. The bonus is that several of the MCU actors they worked with were happy to reteam with the filmmakers at the production house, including Chris Hemsworth in the adventure thriller "Extraction," Tom Holland in the addiction drama "Cherry," and Chris Evans in the action-crime thriller "The Gray Man."

So while the MCU continues its sprawling superhero story in Phase 5, it seems that Joe Russo — who is executive producing the new Amazon Prime spy series "Citadel" with Anthony Russo — is content with staying on their current path and not returning to the MCU anytime soon.

"Right now, we're really focused on AGBO and all of AGBO's projects. We have 'Citadel' coming out very shortly," Joe Russo told Looper in an exclusive interview. "We have 'Extraction 2' [starring Chris Hemsworth] right behind that and a movie that we just completed called 'The Electric State,' with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown. There's a lot going on in our lives, so I don't know necessarily that I see any potential [to return to the MCU] in the near future."