Barbie's Soundtrack Features A Song From Ryan Gosling And We're Not Ready

The list of artists featured on the "Barbie" movie soundtrack is finally out, and it includes one of the movie's stars — and suffice to say, we are not ready.

Reported on Instagram in collaboration with Rolling Stone, the announcement was revealed with a photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie reading a publication called "Barbie News" with a list of musicians who came together to provide music for the "Barbie" soundtrack. The list contains Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi, but at the bottom, it also says "more Barbies and Kens" will be announced. Mark Ronson, the film's music supervisor, is also name-checked at the bottom.

This is an incredible list of artists, but perhaps the most interesting part here is that Ryan Gosling, who plays the main Ken in "Barbie," is apparently providing some sort of song. So what can fans expect — and how do they feel about Gosling's musical talents being included on the soundtrack?