Stop Casting Stars Who Can't Sing In Movie Musicals (And Just Bring Back Dubbing)

You know how most actors are bad at dancing? Well, a lot of them aren't particularly good at singing, either — which is becoming a bit of a problem, considering how many movie musicals are currently in the works. "The Little Mermaid" dropped a trailer during the 2023 Academy Awards. "Wicked" is, inexplicably, being divided into two separate movies. "The Color Purple" was brought to the stage from the screen and is now returning to the screen again, this time as a musical, and we're even getting a musical remake of "Mean Girls."

Movie musicals are, by and large, pretty fun, but there's typically one big problem with them. Rather than casting unknown actors who can carry a tune, movie musicals will, almost always, pick the most famous person available and go with them. The role of the Witch in "Into the Woods" requires a lot of vocal heavy lifting, so naturally, the studio chose Meryl Streep over someone with a stronger voice, which serves as a prime example. Meanwhile, in that same movie, Tony Award nominee Anna Kendrick was particularly well cast as Cinderella.

The biggest problem here is that directors like Tom Hooper, who helmed both "Les Miserables" and "Cats" on the big screen, seem to want to go for realism in their adaptations. You know, realism. The thing musicals so famously adhere to. So how can Hollywood make better movie musicals? They can pull a full "Singin' in the Rain" and just start dubbing again.