Barbie's Second Trailer Puts The Spotlight On Ryan Gosling's Ken

Barbie: an iconic doll, a globally-recognized property, and a staple of pop culture. Since their creation in the late 1950s, Barbie dolls have ruled toy aisles everywhere while wearing a wide array of outfits, urging kids, their parents, and collectors to toss them in their shopping carts. Meanwhile, the minds behind the Barbie brand have also made efforts to expand beyond just toys. This has led to the creation of an animated Barbie-centric movie franchise, as well as a live-action film that's on its way to the movies.

Simply titled "Barbie," this Greta Gerwig-directed feature has fascinated movie fans practically from the moment it was announced. Would it be about the titular toy coming to life? Or would it focus on a world full of Barbie dolls? Perhaps a blend of both? Sadly, the first teaser for the film only offered more questions than answers, paying homage to director Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" of all things and providing brief snippets of some of the characters. Thankfully, we're not left entirely in the dark anymore.

A proper full-length "Barbie" trailer has finally dropped after the teaser, and it provides some much-needed context for the story ahead.