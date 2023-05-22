Succession: Kieran Culkin Didn't Rehearse For His Character's Biggest Moment In Episode 9

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 9 — "Church and State"

Kieran Culkin just made his most convincing argument for an Emmy yet — which is saying something — and he did so with barely any preparation.

During his father's funeral, after snidely sneering that he's "pre-grieved" before he steps up to deliver a eulogy, chaos goblin Roman Roy (Culkin) ends up breaking down entirely, frantically asking his siblings if their dad is "in there" — meaning his coffin — and if they can get him out. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Culkin revealed something pretty shocking: he didn't rehearse for this enormous moment.

According to Culkin, he used the fact that his uncle Ewan (James Cromwell) butts in line ahead of Roman to give his own eulogy detailing Logan's (Brian Cox) awful childhood... and the feelings this stirs up in Roman in the moment. To achieve that, he didn't read Ewan's eulogy ahead of time and went in cold: "It was a good jumping-off point because now it's like, 'Oh, I've got to follow that.' I just felt very lost. We didn't rehearse it and I really did not want to rehearse it—even on the couch the night before. I just kind of looked at the lines vaguely and went, "I don't want to look at this. I don't want to plan or think about how this is gonna happen." Which was also terrifying, because I don't know that I can do that stuff."