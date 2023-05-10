Ted Lasso Star Nick Mohammed Doesn't Think Nate Has Redeemed Himself Either

This week saw a first on "Ted Lasso," as former Greyhound Nate (Nick Mohammed) turned down an offer to spend some quality time with his boss, the borderline villain in need of a mustache to twirl, Rupert (Anthony Head). While we have yet to see just how many feathers might've been ruffled between the partnership we've learned to hate, it's another hurdle that Nate has crossed on his road to redemption. With a new love interest playing a part in setting him straight, it feels like he's realizing that it isn't about impressing idols and fame but just being there for the people that mean the most to you.

A wonderful lesson to learn, but in the case of Mohammed's character, it still doesn't feel like a discovery he deserves to make and hasn't since the show returned. What's interesting is fans aren't the only ones that think so, either.

Taking to Twitter following the release of this week's episode, Mohammed provided a polite bit of feedback on his character's current situation. "Quickest of reminders that 'Ted Lasso' is still a work of fiction!" He clarified. "But to those demanding I justify Nate's arc ... Has he done enough to redeem himself: no. Does him saying no to Rupert offer hope: yes." Following these viewpoints, the "Ted Lasso" star added with a subtle tease, "But I understand why so many of you are angry. I, personally, remain curious."