Kim Cattrall's Hilarious About My Father Haircut Scene Was Influenced By De Niro - Exclusive

In the new comedy "About My Father," Kim Cattrall's matriarchal character of Tigger Collins is the definition of the American Dream. She is an esteemed politician, boasts wealth and status, and has a supportive husband (David Rasche) and children (Leslie Bibb, Brett Dier, Anders Holm). There's a certain image that she must uphold, but this proves difficult when her future son-in-law, Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalco), and his old-school Italian father, Salvo (Robert De Niro), come to visit for the weekend.

When Tigger entrusts Salvo, a longtime hairstylist, with touching up her blond locks for an impromptu television appearance, things turn south — and short — very quickly, with Salvo getting a little carried away with the scissors. According to Cattrall, De Niro — who learned some hair tips from the real-life Salvo Maniscalco — was instrumental in the final outcome of this scene.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Kim Cattrall recalled how the hair department measured her for a wig and styled it, but De Niro didn't think it worked. "And he was right because he is playing a hairdresser and this is the first time you actually see him do a haircut. His character thought that he was a Michelangelo of haircutters, so he wanted to be true to his character [in] that he gave her a fantastic cut. So we stopped shooting, we went back to the hair trailer, and we made it shorter and shorter and shorter and shorter until you see what it is — almost like a Mia Farrow cut from 'Rosemary's Baby.'"

Cattrall added, "He was absolutely right about the cut and the color and everything about that statement. He made that work."