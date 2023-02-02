Netflix Seems To Be Backtracking On Those Password Sharing Rules

Yeah, those rules about password sharing that's tied to monthly Wi-Fi network verification? Per The Streamable, that's not a thing anymore in the U.S., and if you ask Netflix, the whole thing was only ever supposed to roll out in a handful of South American countries. The information simply ended up posted on the U.S. site in error.

"For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries," a Netflix spokesperson stated on February 1. "We have since updated it."

Not everyone believes that mistakes were made when the streamer posted the new rules. Journalist Kendall Baker pointed out on Twitter that the swift removal of the policy from their U.S. help center might be Netflix's reaction to negative feedback. "Update: Netflix is now claiming they 'errantly' posted this information (translation: they saw the feedback and pumped the brakes)," he wrote.

This is unlikely to be the last word on the subject of Netflix's quest against password sharing. As always, Looper will keep you informed of the latest developments in the situation.