Netflix Will Finally Crack Down On Password Sharing In 2023

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will begin an operation to track password sharing at the start of 2023. This is expected to affect an estimated 100 million viewers of the platform's base, although this number does not represent the actual number of total Netflix subscribers. The company explained that it will put an end to this practice, even though it is essentially the sharing of accounts between families and friends. Account holders will now have to pay to share their login credentials but it was not made explicitly clear a monetary amount or exactly how this requirement will be presented.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos commented, "Make no mistake, I don't think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate." The executive also stressed that it was up to the platform to highlight the value of its product.

On a technology subreddit discussing the news, subscribers and former Netflix users chimed in on the crackdown. Redditor u/statepharm15 stated, "I already canceled a couple weeks ago. If I want to pick it back up for a month when something I like gets released sure. But they have been shooting themselves in the foot for a few years." Others were a bit blunter in their assessment of the decision, with u/Accidental-Genius observing, "I think they have dramatically over-estimated the loyalty of their user base."