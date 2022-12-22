Netflix Will Finally Crack Down On Password Sharing In 2023
Since 2013, Netflix has been a noticeable commodity in original television programming after spending years as a top provider of mail-order DVD rentals. The streaming service, after all, has grown to millions of subscribers (via The New York Times). After helping to usher in the streaming revolution, the platform was soon joined by Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other competitors. Despite the competition that has grown to a crowded field, Netflix has held its own thanks to the strength of originals like "Stranger Things," "The Crown," and "Ozark." Families around the globe could easily sign into one account and watch endless hours of exclusive content and licensed films and TV series anytime it suited them.
But the issue of password sharing has long been a problem for the tech company. After an initial start to 2022 that included a massive downward trend in profits, subscriber growth, and internal struggles within the company concerning the future of its content, the ubiquitous streamer will be adopting cost-cutting measures in 2023. One of these new changes includes the most sweeping crackdown on the sharing of passwords in the media giant's history. Here is everything you need to know.
Subscribers who share their accounts will be asked to pay to continue sharing Netflix's content
As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will begin an operation to track password sharing at the start of 2023. This is expected to affect an estimated 100 million viewers of the platform's base, although this number does not represent the actual number of total Netflix subscribers. The company explained that it will put an end to this practice, even though it is essentially the sharing of accounts between families and friends. Account holders will now have to pay to share their login credentials but it was not made explicitly clear a monetary amount or exactly how this requirement will be presented.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos commented, "Make no mistake, I don't think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate." The executive also stressed that it was up to the platform to highlight the value of its product.
On a technology subreddit discussing the news, subscribers and former Netflix users chimed in on the crackdown. Redditor u/statepharm15 stated, "I already canceled a couple weeks ago. If I want to pick it back up for a month when something I like gets released sure. But they have been shooting themselves in the foot for a few years." Others were a bit blunter in their assessment of the decision, with u/Accidental-Genius observing, "I think they have dramatically over-estimated the loyalty of their user base."